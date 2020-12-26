Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Gregory Polanco broke his right wrist in winter ball in the Dominican Republic, according to multiple reports published Saturday.
Polanco is expected to be out 4 to 6 weeks because of the injury. He will miss the rest of the winter season but is expected to be ready for the start of spring training.
The 29-year-old is coming off a difficult season in which he hit only .153 with seven homers and 22 RBIs in 50 games. It marked his seventh season in the big leagues, all of which have been with the Pirates.
In 716 career games, Polanco has hit .246 with 85 homers and 326 RBIs. He also provides a powerful arm in right field, where he led the National League with 13 assists in 2015 and ranks 10th among active players with 42 career assists.
--Field Level Media
