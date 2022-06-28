Jun 25, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Bryce Harper (3) reacts after being hit by a pitch during the fourth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper will have thumb surgery and miss at least six weeks but intends to play again this season, multiple outlets reported Tuesday.
The two-time MVP outfielder went on the injured list Sunday, one day after a pitch from San Diego Padres starter Blake Snell broke Harper's left thumb.
The Philadelphia Inquirer and USA Today said Harper is targeting a return date of mid-to-late August, hoping that the Phillies (39-35 entering Tuesday) are still in contention for at least a National League wild-card spot.
Harper, 29, has put up MVP-worthy numbers this season despite being mostly limited to a designated hitter role while playing through a UCL tear in his right elbow. The six-time All-Star is hitting .318 with a .985 OPS, 15 homers, 21 doubles and 48 RBIs in 64 games.
He is a career .281/.391/.528 hitter with 282 homers and 800 RBIs in 1,347 games with the Washington Nationals (2012-18) and Phillies.
