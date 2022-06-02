Nike founder Phil Knight and Los Angeles Dodgers co-owner Alan Smolinisky made a $2 billion-plus offer to buy the Portland Trail Blazers, ESPN and the New York Times reported Thursday.

Discussions are said to be ongoing.

The Trail Blazers are currently owned by the Paul G. Allen Trust. Allen, who purchased the NBA franchise in 1988, died in 2018.

Knight, 84, is a Portland native and longtime supporter of University of Oregon athletics.

Smolinisky, 42, became a part owner of the Dodgers in 2019 along with partners Magic Johnson, Mark Walter, Peter Guber, Stan Kasten, Billie Jean King and others.

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In