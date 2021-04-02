Free agent point guard Isaiah Thomas is expected to sign a 10-day contract with the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday, multiple outlets reported.
The two-time All-Star last played on Feb. 3, 2020 with the Washington Wizards. He was traded to the Los Angeles Clippers on Feb. 6, 2020 and released three days later.
Thomas, 32, averaged 12.2 points and 3.7 assists in 40 games (37 starts) with the Wizards in 2019-20.
Last May, he underwent a resurfacing surgery on his right hip to prepare for the 2020-21 season.
A second-round pick by Sacramento in 2011, Thomas has averaged 18.1 points, 5.0 assists and 2.5 rebounds in 525 games (361 starts) with the Kings, Phoenix Suns, Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers, Los Angeles Lakers, Denver Nuggets and Wizards.
He made back-to-back All-Star teams with the Celtics in 2015-16 and 2016-17, averaging a career-high 28.9 points per game in the latter.
--Field Level Media
