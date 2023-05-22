Owners of the Pittsburgh Penguins have received permission from the Toronto Maple Leafs to talk to Kyle Dubas for their front office vacancy, multiple outlets reported Monday.
The Maple Leafs parted ways with Dubas on Friday, choosing not to extend his contract, which was set to expire on June 30.
The Penguins, owned by the Fenway Group, want to speak with Dubas about their open president of hockey operations position after firing president Brian Burke and GM Ron Hextall following the season.
Dubas said last week that he'd either be with the Maple Leafs or nowhere for the 2023-24 season.
"You won't see me next week popping up elsewhere," he said.
Dubas at the time said it was a family decision whether he even wanted to return as general manager of the Maple Leafs.
Dubas, 37, joined the franchise in 2014 as assistant general manager, and he concurrently served as GM of the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League. He was promoted to Maple Leafs GM in 2018.
The Penguins cleaned house after missing the playoffs for the first time in 16 years.
--Field Level Media
