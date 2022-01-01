The New England Patriots and safety Adrian Phillips agreed to terms on a three-year contract extension, multiple outlets reported Saturday.

ESPN pegged the deal at $12.75 million, with a maximum value of $14.25 million. It reportedly includes $7.25 million in guaranteed money.

Phillips, 29, is in his eighth season in the NFL -- the second with the Patriots after six with the Chargers franchise. He signed a two-year, $6 million contract with New England in March 2020.

A 2018 All-Pro, Phillips has 76 tackles, four interceptions, one touchdown, eight passes defensed and a forced fumble this season in 15 games (11 starts)..

In 95 career games (51 starts), Phillips has 436 tackles (19 for loss), one sack, 11 interceptions, one touchdown, 30 passes defensed and three forced fumbles.

--Field Level Media

