The New England Patriots not only hope to host fans during home games during the 2021 season, the team is shooting to fill Gillette Stadium after having no fans in 2020.

The Patriots have delayed the due date for season-ticket payments from March until June in anticipation that fans will be welcomed back to the stadium at the start of the season, according to multiple reports Wednesday.

The reports state the team sent a letter to prior season-ticket holders and is "very optimistic that we will have fans in the stands and hopeful that we will be able to do so at full capacity."

Ticket prices will also reportedly not be increased in 2021. The Patriots will notably host the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Gillette Stadium this upcoming season.

--Field Level Media

