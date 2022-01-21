Sorry, an error occurred.
The Carolina Panthers are expected to name former New York Giants head coach Ben McAdoo as their offensive coordinator, multiple outlets reported Friday.
The Panthers fired offensive coordinator Joe Brady on Dec. 5. At the time, the Panthers were 5-7 and didn't win another game in the 2021 season, finishing 5-12.
McAdoo, 44, was the Giants offensive coordinator from 2014-15 and was named head coach in New York before the 2016 season.
The Giants were 11-5 in 2016, but when they plummeted to 2-10 the following season, McAdoo was fired before his second season on the job was over.
McAdoo served as the tight ends coach for the Green Bay Packers from 2006-11, then as the quarterbacks coach there for two seasons before joining the Giants.
After he and New York parted ways, McAdoo worked as the quarterbacks coach with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2020 and spent 2021 as a consultant with the Dallas Cowboys.
--Field Level Media
