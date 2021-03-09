Panthers right tackle Taylor Moton was informed he is being given the franchise tag as negotiations toward a long-term deal continue in Carolina, multiple media outlets reported on Tuesday.
Moton would be guaranteed a one-year deal worth around $14 million once official franchise tag values by position are established.
Moton, 26, was a second-round pick in 2017.
He made $1.03 million in 2020 on the final year of his rookie contract.
In four seasons with the Panthers, Moton has played in all 64 games. He has allowed nine total sacks, per Pro Football Focus.
--Field Level Media
