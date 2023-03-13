The Carolina Panthers have agreed to terms with safety Vonn Bell and defensive tackle Shy Tuttle, according to multiple reports Monday.
Bell, 28, and fellow Bengals safety Jessie Bates are both unrestricted free agents.
Tuttle agreed to a three-year contract worth $19.5 million, ESPN and NFL Network reported, and helps the Panthers in their transition to a 3-4 defense.
Tuttle gets $13 million guaranteed at signing, per the reports.
Both deals can become official on Wednesday, the first day of the new league year.
Bell was a second-round pick in 2016 by the New Orleans Saints. He had a career-high four interceptions last season with the Bengals.
Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo said losing Bell and Bates would be a "dark day" in Cincinnati because of all the contributions they make to the team that go unseen.
Tuttle, 27, signed with the New Orleans Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Tennessee in 2019. He recorded 143 tackles, four sacks and 14 passes defensed in 63 games (33 starts) for the Saints.
He'll likely play nose tackle for the Panthers.
--Field Level Media
