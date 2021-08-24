The Carolina Panthers and wide receiver Robby Anderson have agreed on a two-year extension worth $29.5 million, NFL Network and ESPN reported Tuesday.
The deal includes $20.5 million guaranteed, per the reports.
Anderson, 28, hauled in 95 catches for 1,096 yard and three touchdowns last season, his first in Charlotte, N.C. Both were career records.
The former undrafted free agent out of Temple has 302 career receptions, 4,155 yards and 23 TDs in five seasons with the New York Jets (2016-19) and Panthers.
--Field Level Media
