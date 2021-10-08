Sorry, an error occurred.
Florida Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov agreed to an eight-year, $80 million contract extension, multiple media outlets reported Friday.
The deal would be the richest in franchise history, eclipsing the seven-year, $70 million contract signed by two-time Vezina Trophy recipient Sergei Bobrovsky in July 2019.
Barkov is in the final season of his current six-year, $35.4 million contract he signed during the 2015-16 campaign. His new deal will begin at the start of the 2022-23 season.
The 26-year-old received the Frank J. Selke Trophy last season, an annual honor given to the forward who best excels in the defensive aspects of the game.
Barkov recorded 58 points (team-high 26 goals, 32 assists) in 50 games last season. This marked the sixth straight season in which he scored at least 20 goals.
Barkov has 465 points (181 goals, 284 assists) in 529 career games since being selected by the Panthers with the second overall in the 2013 NHL Draft.
--Field Level Media
