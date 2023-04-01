Infielder Jake Cronenworth and the San Diego Padres have agreed to a seven-year, $80 million contract extension, multiple outlets reported Saturday.
According to ESPN, it is the biggest deal ever for a player of his age -- 29 -- who has less than four years of MLB service.
The contract, once official, will take effect in 2024. He is playing this season on a one-year, $4.225 million deal signed in January to avoid arbitration.
Cronenworth made his MLB debut on July 26, 2020. In 366 games with San Diego, he has a .255 batting average with 42 homers and 179 RBIs.
He made his second straight All-Star team in 2022 when he hit .239 but had 30 doubles, 17 home runs and 88 RBIs in 158 games.
After hitting .396 in 18 games this spring, he has started the season 0-for-8.
--Field Level Media
