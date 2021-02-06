The Green Bay Packers are poised to hire Joe Barry to be their next defensive coordinator, ESPN and NFL Network reported Saturday.
Barry, 50, who has been with the Los Angeles Rams as their linebackers coach, would replace Mike Pettine, not retained by the Packers after his contract expired following their loss in the NFC Championship Game.
Packers head coach Matt LaFleur had narrowed the finalists down to Barry and Wisconsin's Jim Leonhard, who reportedly turned down the job earlier Saturday. LaFleur reportedly interviewed at least nine candidates.
This will be Barry's third stint as a DC, having served in Detroit (2007-08) and Washington (2015-16).
--Field Level Media
