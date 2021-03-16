The Green Bay Packers tendered tight end Robert Tonyan as a restricted free agent at the second-round level Tuesday, according to multiple reports.
Tonyan, who will turn 27 in April, would make $3.38 million in 2021 if he stays with the Packers, or Green Bay would receive a second-round draft pick if it doesn't match an offer from another club.
He enjoyed a breakout season in 2020, setting career highs for catches (52), receiving yards (586) and touchdowns (11), while sharing tight end duties with Marcedes Lewis.
Tonyan, who caught eight passes for 82 yards and one touchdown in two playoff games last season, had just 14 catches for 177 yards and two touchdowns in his first two NFL seasons.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.