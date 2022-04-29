The Green Bay Packers are exercising the fifth-year options on linebacker Rashan Gary and safety Darnell Savage, ESPN reported on Friday.
Gary will pocket $10.892 million during the 2023 season per Spotrac, while Savage is set to receive $7.901 million in his option year.
The 24-year-old Gary recorded 9.5 sacks to go along with 47 tackles, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery in 16 games (all starts) last season.
Gary has totaled 16.5 sacks and 103 tackles over 47 career games (20 starts) since being selected by the Packers with the 12th overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft.
Savage, 24, has started all 46 games in which he has played since being chosen by Green Bay with the 21st overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft.
He had 63 tackles to go along with two interceptions in 17 games last season.
Savage has 193 tackles, eight interceptions and two forced fumbles in his career with the Packers.
--Field Level Media
