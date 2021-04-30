The Green Bay Packers exercised the fifth-year option of standout cornerback Jaire Alexander, according to multiple reports on Friday.
Alexander will receive $13.294 million in 2022 in the final season of his rookie deal.
Alexander was a Pro Bowl selection last season when he had 51 tackles, one interception and one forced fumble.
The 18th overall pick in 2018, Alexander has 175 tackles, four interceptions, three fumble recoveries, two forced fumbles and 1.5 sacks in 44 career contests (42 starts).
Alexander had seven college interceptions at Louisville (2015-17) before being tabbed in the first round by Green Bay.
--Field Level Media
