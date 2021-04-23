The Green Bay Packers will retain a key member of the team's secondary after cornerback Chandon Sullivan signed a restricted free-agent tender on Friday, according to multiple reports.
The deal will be for one year and roughly $2.1 million.
Sullivan has played in 32 games (10 starts) for the Packers since 2019. He has 12 passes defended, one forced fumble and two interceptions, one being for a pick-six in Week 2 of the 2020 season.
He set a career high in tackles last season for Green Bay with 41. Sullivan is set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2022.
