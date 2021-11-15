Sorry, an error occurred.
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones has a mild medial collateral ligament sprain in his right knee and is expected to miss one to two weeks, ESPN and NFL Network reported Monday.
Jones, 26, had an MRI on Monday to confirm the severity of the injury, per the reports.
Jones suffered the injury in Sunday's victory over the Seattle Seahawks. He was injured with just more than a minute remaining in the third quarter after a tackle by Seattle's Bobby Wagner.
He needed to be helped off the field and did not return. Jones had 25 yards rushing and 61 yards receiving when he left the game.
A.J. Dillon replaced Jones in the backfield and scored two rushing touchdowns.
On the season, Jones has 541 yards rushing and another 298 yards receiving on 37 catches. He has a combined seven touchdowns.
--Field Level Media
