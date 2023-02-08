Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff was expected to visit SMU on Wednesday as conference officials ponder expansion, multiple outlets reported.
The Pac-12 will lose UCLA and Southern California to the Big Ten in 2024.
The Athletic reported that SMU, a member of the American Athletic Conference, has had conversations with at least three conferences since last summer. The list includes the Pac-12.
The Mustangs haven't been in a power conference since 1996, when the Southwest Conference ceased operations. Former Southwest teams TCU and Houston are moving to the Big 12.
Other schools reportedly being reviewed for membership into the Pac-12 include San Diego State, Boise State and UNLV, per The Athletic.
Adding Dallas-based SMU would give the Pac-12 an entry into football-crazed Texas, and it's a program on the uptick. The Mustangs have gone 32-16 over the past four seasons.
--Field Level Media
