The Miami Marlins' minor league camp in Jupiter, Fla., was shut down after at least five players and staff members tested positive for COVID-19, multiple outlets reported Saturday.
Action at the complex will be paused through the weekend while the team follows protocols with contact tracing and isolation, per the reports.
A team spokesperson told the Miami Herald that the situation will not affect the scheduled May 4 start to the 2021 minor league seasons.
The Marlins' four full-season minor league affiliates are Triple-A Jacksonville, Double-A Pensacola, Class A Advanced Beloit and Class A Jupiter.
