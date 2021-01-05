Oscar Tshiebwe has officially entered the transfer portal after playing just one season for the West Virginia Mountaineers, multiple outlets reported Tuesday.
Tshiebwe stepped away from the program last week, citing personal reasons. Mountaineers coach Bob Huggins later said Tshiebwe would not be back with the program.
The 6-foot-9 Tshiebwe was averaging 8.5 points and 7.8 rebounds per game after leading the Mountaineers last season in both categories -- 11.2 points per game and 9.3 rebounds per game -- as a freshman.
Tshiebwe was named to the All-Big 12 second team and was a unanimous selection to the conference All-Freshman team in 2019-20. He started 31 games last season.
