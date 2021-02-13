Veteran right-hander Matt Harvey is signing a minor-league deal with the Baltimore Orioles, multiple outlets reported Saturday.
No terms were reported.
Harvey, who turns 32 in March, was 0-3 with an 11.57 ERA in 11 2/3 innings with the Kansas City Royals in 2020. He allowed six home runs in seven games (four starts).
An All-Star with the New York Mets in 2013, Harvey is 44-52 with a 4.14 ERA in 152 appearances (144 starts) with the Mets (2012-18), Cincinnati Reds (2018), Los Angeles Angels (2019) and Royals. He has 772 strikeouts in 838 2/3 innings.
