Oregon State quarterback Chance Nolan is entering the transfer portal, according to multiple reports on Thursday.
Nolan started 17 straight games for the Beavers until injuring his neck in a game against Utah on Oct. 1. He didn't play again this season.
In Nolan's absence, Ben Gulbranson guided Oregon State (9-3) to six victories in seven games as starter.
Nolan passed for 939 yards, seven touchdowns and eight interceptions this season.
Last season, Nolan passed for 2,677 yards, 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions while leading Oregon State to its first bowl appearance since 2013.
In three seasons with the Beavers, Nolan threw for 4,153 yards, 32 touchdowns and 20 interceptions in 22 games (20 starts).
--Field Level Media
