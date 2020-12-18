Oklahoma wide receiver Trejan Bridges has been cleared to play in Saturday's Big 12 championship game after serving a season-long suspension, according to multiple reports.

The reports of the sophomore's reinstatement come a year to the day when he and two of his teammates -- defensive end Ronnie Perkins, running back Rhamondre Stevenson -- were suspended for the Sooners' College Football Playoff semifinal at the Peach Bowl.

Perkins and Stevenson were reinstated after serving a six-game suspension, but Bridges was sidelined for an additional four games.

The No. 10 Sooners play No. 6 Iowa State on Saturday.

Bridges played in 13 games last year as a freshman, contributing seven catches for 82 yards -- two of them touchdowns.

Stevenson and Perkins returned Oct. 31 against Texas Tech. Stevenson has six touchdowns in four games. Perkins has four sacks to go with 18 tackles.

