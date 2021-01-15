Oklahoma State's home game against Oklahoma on Saturday has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Cowboys' program, multiple media outlets reported.
The Oklahoman was the first to report on Friday that Oklahoma State paused all team activities.
Oklahoma State (9-3, 3-3 Big 12) also won't play on Tuesday at West Virginia. That game was postponed amid COVID-19 concerns among the Mountaineers.
The Sooners (7-4, 3-3) are scheduled to return to action on Tuesday against visiting Kansas State.
--Field Level Media
