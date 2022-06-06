Edmonton Oilers rookie Dylan Holloway will make his NHL debut on Monday in Game 4 of the Western Conference finals, multiple outlets reported Monday.

The Oilers trail the Colorado Avalanche three games to none in the best-of-seven series.

Holloway, 20, was the No. 14 overall pick of the 2020 NHL Draft. The forward spent the 2021-22 season with the Bakersfield Condors of the American Hockey League.

An Alberta native, Holloway played in 33 regular-season games, tallying eight goals and 14 assists for Bakersfield. In five playoff games, he added two goals and two assists.

He signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Oilers in April 2021 following his sophomore season with Wisconsin.

Game 4 will be played in Edmonton. The Oilers will play without Evander Kane, who was suspended for the game for boarding Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri.

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In