Before ever seeing the field in a college game, new Ohio State quarterback Quinn Ewers is earning more than $1 million for his name, image and likeness.
GT Sports Marketing, a company that deals in athlete autographs, signed a multi-year deal with Ewers, multiple reports said Tuesday.
Ewers was the No. 1-rated quarterback in the Class of 2022 before he reclassified to 2021. He headed to Columbus early because in his home state of Texas, there were not yet laws in place for him to capitalize on NIL rights as a high schooler.
Action Network was the first to report the news. ESPN reported that the deal was worth $1.4 million overall and marks Ewers' third NIL deal to date.
It's unknown just when Ewers will begin to see the field for Ohio State. Redshirt freshman C.J. Stroud was named the Buckeyes' starting quarterback for their season opener Thursday at conference opponent Minnesota.
--Field Level Media
