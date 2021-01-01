The Denver Nuggets will be without forward Michael Porter Jr. on Friday night against the Phoenix Suns, and he could miss additional games because of COVID-19 protocols, multiple media outlets reported.
Reports said his time away from the team is due to contact tracing specified by the league's health and safety regulations.
The 6-foot-10 Porter is averaging 19.5 points and 6.8 rebounds through the first four games of the season and shooting 42.3 percent from 3-point range. In Tuesday night's loss to the Sacramento Kings, he scored 30 points on 12-of-18 shooting and had 10 rebounds.
The Nuggets follow Friday's game with a pair against the Timberwolves -- Sunday in Minneapolis and Tuesday at home.
