The Denver Nuggets acquired center Thomas Bryant from the Los Angeles Lakers and traded guard Bones Hyland to the Clippers on Thursday.
The Nuggets are sending shooting guard Davon Reed and three second-round picks to the Lakers, and they'll receive 2024 and 2025 second-round picks from the Clippers.
Bryant, 25, has averaged 12.1 points, 6.8 rebounds and 21.4 minutes in 41 games (25 starts) this season. He is in his sixth NBA season, having played his first year with the Lakers, then four seasons with the Washington Wizards before returning to Los Angeles.
The 6-foot-10 Bryant has career averages of 10.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 211 games (133 starts).
The Nuggets selected Hyland with the 26th overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft. The 22-year-old played in 42 games (one start) this season, averaging 12.1 points, 2.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists for Denver. In his career, which totals 111 games (five starts), he has averages of 10.9 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists.
Reed saw limited playing time in Denver this season, averaging 2.3 points and 1.6 rebounds over 9.0 minutes in 35 games (one start). The 27-year-old shooting guard has appeared in 114 games (seven starts) with the Phoenix Suns (2017-18), Indiana Pacers (2018-19) and Nuggets, whom he joined in the 2021-22 season.
