Notre Dame wide receiver Lawrence Keys has opted to sit out the remainder of the football season, multiple outlets reported.

In the Irish's season-opening 41-38 overtime win against Florida State on Sunday, Keys didn't have a catch and saw limited action. He was not targeted by quarterback Jack Coan.

A redshirt in 2018, Keys appeared in 20 games over the past two seasons, catching 18 passes for 185 yards and no touchdowns. He saw limited action in 2020 because of time in the concussion protocol and other injuries.

A native of New Orleans, the 5-foot-10 Keys was a four-star recruit in the Class of 2018. A senior academically, he is set to graduate this winter and then could pursue a transfer. He would have two years of eligibility remaining.

--Field Level Media

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.