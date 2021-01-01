The NHL is planning to play a pair of outdoor games in Lake Tahoe in February, multiple media outlets reported on Friday.
Per reports, the Colorado Avalanche will face off versus the Vegas Golden Knights on Feb. 20 at the event hosted by Edgewood Tahoe Report on the shores of Lake Tahoe in Stateline, Nev. The Boston Bruins will tangle with the Philadelphia Flyers the following day.
Both games will be nationally televised on NBC.
Fans will not be in attendance for these outdoor games, which will be the lone such contests on the schedule. This year's Winter Classic in Minneapolis and the outdoor game in Raleigh, N.C., were both canceled due to COVID-19.
--Field Level Media
