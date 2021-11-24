Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Sign up for our Email News Alerts.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The NFL and the Rams have agreed to pay $790 million to the city of St. Louis to settle a 2017 lawsuit over the team's move to Los Angeles, multiple outlets reported Wednesday.
According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the agreement does not include an expansion team for St. Louis.
It was not immediately clear how much of the settlement will be paid by the league and how much by Rams owner Stan Kroenke, who relocated the team in 2016.
St. Louis city and county officials were expected to make an official announcement on Wednesday.
Attorneys for Kroenke and the NFL were in St. Louis for a mediation session on Tuesday with lawyers representing St. Louis, St. Louis County and the Regional Convention and Sports Complex Authority.
The lawsuit claimed that the NFL broke its own relocation guidelines and that the Rams misled the public on their plans to leave the city, costing St. Louis millions in revenue.
A trial date had been set for Jan. 10.
--Field Level Media
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.