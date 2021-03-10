The NFL has informed every team that this year's salary cap will be set at $182.5 million, a 7.9 percent decrease from last season, per multiple reports Wednesday.
Last year's salary cap was $198.2 million before the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc with league revenues.
This year's cap was set in conjunction with the NFL Players Association based on 2020 results and 2021 projections as owners anticipate a significant rebound in attendance from the capacity restrictions last season. Attendance in 2020 was slashed 93 percent due to the pandemic.
An NFL-NFLPA agreement to spread out the players' losses over three years allowed the cap to be higher than expected.
Last month the league and NFLPA set the floor at $180 million, up $5 million from their previous agreement.
The new league year begins March 17.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.