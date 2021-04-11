North Carolina State football coach Dave Doeren has agreed to a two-year contract extension that will keep him in Raleigh through the 2025 season, multiple outlets reported Sunday.
Yahoo Sports reported the new deal comes with a raise from $3.25 million to $3.5 million, beginning with the 2021 season.
The university system's trustees must approve the agreement, which is expected.
The nine returning assistant coaches also are in line for pay increases.
NC State hired Doeren, then the coach at Northern Illinois, on Dec. 1, 2012. In his eight seasons leading the Wolfpack, Doeren, 49, has a 55-46 (28-38 Atlantic Coast Conference) record and has led the team to six bowl appearances.
In 2020, NC State finished 8-4 (7-3 ACC) but lost to Kentucky 23-21 in the Gator Bowl.
Doeren's teams had a 23-4 record in his two seasons at Northern Illinois.
--Field Level Media
