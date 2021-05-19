The NBA Summer League will return to Las Vegas in August after a year off due to the coronavirus pandemic, multiple outlets reported Wednesday.
It is expected to be held Aug. 8-17, most likely at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion on the UNLV campus.
All 30 teams competed in Las Vegas in 2018 and 2019.
The NBA Draft is scheduled for July 29 at Barclays Center. The Summer League brings together the rookie class and also gives free agents a chance to show their talents to the coaches, team executives and scouts in attendance.
--Field level Media
