The Washington Nationals are in agreement with catcher Keibert Ruiz on an eight-year extension, multiple outlets reported Saturday.
The reported deal, which will keep Ruiz in Washington through the 2030 season, includes two club options that could push the total value to $50 million.
Ruiz, 24, batted .251 with seven homers and 36 RBIs in 112 games in his first full season with the Nationals in 2022.
Ruiz joined Washington in the blockbuster July 2021 trade that sent right-hander Max Scherzer and infielder Trea Turner to the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Over parts of three seasons with the Dodgers (2020-21) and the Nationals, Ruiz has batted .255 with 11 home runs and 52 RBIs in 143 games.
--Field Level Media
