NASCAR will move February's scheduled race in Fontana, Calif., to Florida because of the coronavirus pandemic, multiple outlets reported.
NASCAR was expected to make an official announcement as soon as Tuesday afternoon.
The Auto Club 400 currently is scheduled for Feb. 28 in Fontana, but it is expected to move to Feb. 21 and be run at the Daytona International Speedway Road Course. The NASCAR Cup Series season opens Feb. 14 with the Daytona 500.
Then, reports said, the circuit will stay in Florida one more week, with the Dixie Vodka 400 moving from Feb. 21 to Feb. 28 at Homestead Miami Speedway.
Xfinity Series races set for Fontana and Homestead would be run in concert with the NASCAR Cup races.
Auto racing's fourth race weekend of the season is scheduled to follow March 5-7 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
The reported shift comes as Southern California experiences a new series of stay-at-home orders as the region grapples with unprecedented numbers of COVID-19 cases.
--Field Level Media
