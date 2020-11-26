An unspecified number of Ohio State players in more than one position group have tested positive for COVID-19, according to multiple media reports.
The No. 4 Buckeyes (4-0) are scheduled to play at Illinois (2-3) on Saturday. As of Thursday morning, the game was still scheduled, but reports said a final decision would not be made until another round of testing was completed.
Ohio State's Nov. 14 game at Maryland was canceled because of an outbreak among the Terrapins. Under Big Ten rules, teams must play at least six games to be eligible to play in the Big Ten Championship Game, set for Dec. 19 in Indianapolis.
The Buckeyes' remaining scheduled games are at Michigan State on Dec. 5 and against Michigan in Columbus on Dec. 12.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.