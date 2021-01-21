Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Steve Wilks has agreed to become the defensive coordinator at Missouri, multiple outlets reported Thursday.
Wilks, 51, went 3-13 during his lone season in charge in Arizona in 2018.
He was the Cleveland Browns' defensive coordinator in 2019 and took the season off in 2020.
Wilks last coached in the collegiate ranks in 2005 as the secondary coach at Washington. He also had stops at his alma mater Appalachian State, Illinois State, Savannah State, East Tennessee State, Bowling Green and Notre Dame before moving to the NFL and coaching with the Chicago Bears, then-San Diego Chargers, Carolina Panthers, Cardinals and Browns.
Missouri hired head coach Eliah Drinkwitz last month to replace Barry Odom, who was fired after compiling a 25-25 record in four seasons with the Tigers.
Wilks replaces Ryan Walters, who left Columbia to become the Illinois defensive coordinator under Bret Bielema.
--Field Level Media
