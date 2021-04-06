Minnesota 7-footer Liam Robbins has entered the NCAA transfer portal, multiple outlets reported Tuesday.
The junior center averaged 11.7 points, 6.6 rebounds and a Big Ten-leading 2.7 blocks in 23 starts during his only season with the Golden Gophers. He missed the last six games with a sprained left ankle.
Robbins played his first two seasons at Drake, averaging 9.4 points, 5.0 boards and 2.1 blocks in 65 games (36 starts) from 2018-20.
He is the seventh player from Minnesota's 2020-21 roster to enter the portal since coach Richard Pitino was fired last month and replaced by Ben Johnson. The others are All-Big Ten point guard Marcus Carr, Gabe Kalscheur, Jamal Mashburn Jr., Tre' Williams, Jarvis Omersa and Sam Freeman.
The Gophers finished 14-15 in 2020-21, including 6-14 in the Big Ten.
Pitino was named the head coach at New Mexico the day after he was dismissed at Minnesota.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.