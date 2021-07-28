Veteran forward Mike Hoffman signed with the Montreal Canadiens on a three-year deal at the start of free agency Wednesday, multiple reports said.
The deal is reported to be for three years and $13.5 million, for a $4.5 million average annual value.
Hoffman, 31, spent the 2020-21 season with the St. Louis Blues. The Canadian native was an Ottawa Senator from 2011 to 2018, then spent two seasons with the Florida Panthers before joining St. Louis.
Hoffman tallied 36 points (17 goals, 19 assists) in 52 games last season. In 545 career games, he has recorded 395 points (189 goals, 206 assists) while playing both center and left wing.
The Canadiens made a surprise run to the Stanley Cup Final in 2020-21 out of the temporary, all-Canada North Division, before losing the final to the Tampa Bay Lightning in five games.
--Field Level Media
