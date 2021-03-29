Michigan State sophomore guard Rockets Watts has entered the transfer portal, multiple outlets reported Monday.
Watts becomes the second Spartans player to seek a transfer, joining Jack Hoiberg. Michigan State picked up a commitment in Northeastern transfer Tyson Walker over the weekend.
Watts averaged 8.4 points in 55 games (31 starts) for the Spartans in his two seasons in East Lansing. His field goal percentage dropped five points to 33.6 percent this past season.
Watts was a four-star recruit in 2019, picking Michigan State over Louisville, Florida State and Missouri.
