The New York Mets and right-hander Noah Syndergaard agreed Tuesday on a one-year, $9.7 million contract to avoid arbitration, according to multiple reports.
Syndergaard, 28, missed the entire 2020 campaign after undergoing Tommy John surgery in March. Mets president Sandy Alderson recently said the hope is that Syndergaard will return to the mound in June.
In 2019, Syndergaard went 10-8 with a career-worst 4.28 ERA in 32 starts. He pitched a career-high 197 2/3 innings and struck out 202.
Syndergaard was an All-Star in 2016 when he went 14-9 with a 2.60 ERA and 218 strikeouts in 183 2/3 innings.
Overall, he is 47-30 with a 3.31 ERA in 119 career appearances (118 starts) since reaching the majors with the Mets in 2015.
Syndergaard is slated to become a free agent following the 2021 season.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.