The New York Mets have reached a deal with left-handed relief pitcher Aaron Loup, multiple outlets reported Wednesday.
The deal is pending a physical.
Loup, 33, went 3-2 with a 2.52 ERA in 24 appearances last season with the Tampa Bay Rays after missing most of 2019 with an elbow injury. He struck out 22 and walked just four in 25 innings.
Loup is 15-22 with a 3.38 ERA in 406 career games with Toronto (2012-18), Philadelphia (9 games in 2018), San Diego Padres (4 games in 2019) and the Rays.
The Mets targeted Loup after missing out on Brad Hand, who signed with the Washington Nationals. Loup gives the Mets a strong left-handed option out of the bullpen.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.