Brandon Nimmo and Mark Canha reportedly tested positive for COVID-19, leaving the Mets without two starting outfielders for Friday's home opener against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

An unidentified member of the coaching staff also tested positive.

The New York Post reported both players are asymptomatic.

MLB.com reported both players will go on the COVID-19 injured list, but there is no minimum stay this season.

Outfielder Nick Plummer and infielder Matt Reynolds are active for the game.

Travis Jankowski is replacing Nimmo in center field on Friday, with utilityman Jeff McNeil filling in for Canha in left.

Nimmo, 29, hit home runs in each of the past two games against the Philadelphia Phillies. On the season, he's hitting .333 (8 for 24).

Canha, 33, is batting .381 (9 for 21) with three RBIs in six games to start the season.

The Mets are 5-2 and lead the National League East entering the three-game weekend series with Arizona.

--Field Level Media

