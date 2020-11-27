The Dallas Mavericks are re-signing guard J.J. Barea to a one-year deal for the veteran's minimum of $2.6 million, multiple outlets reported Friday.
He averaged 7.7 points, 3.9 assists and 15.5 minutes in 29 games (six starts) last season.
The 36-year-old Barea has played 11 of his 14 NBA seasons with the Mavericks (2006-11, 2014-20) and ranks fifth in franchise history in games played (637), seventh in 3-pointers (596) and eighth in assists (2,441).
Including three seasons with the Minnesota Timberwolves (2011-14), his career averages include 8.9 points, 3.9 assists and 2.1 rebounds in 831 games (107 starts).
