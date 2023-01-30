The Miami Marlins acquired reliever Matt Barnes and cash from the Boston Red Sox for left-hander Richard Bleier, MLB.com and The Athletic reported Monday.
Neither team confirmed the trade.
The Red Sox designated Barnes, who had been their longest-tenured player, for assignment last week.
Barnes, a 32-year-old right-hander, made his MLB debut in 2014 with Boston. In 429 appearances (two starts), he threw 431 2/3 innings and was 32-30 with a 4.07 ERA and 47 saves.
As Boston's closer in 2021, Barnes was 6-4 with a 3.79 ERA and 24 saves. He followed that last season with an 0-4 record, 4.31 ERA and eight saves in 44 games.
Barnes was stellar for the Red Sox in the postseason, appearing in 12 games and posting a 2-0 record with a 0.79 ERA. He won a World Series with the Red Sox in 2018.
Bleier, 35, has a career record of 14-6 with a 3.06 ERA in 308 games (two starts). He's saved five games in 17 opportunities.
Last season, Bleier was 2-2 with a 3.55 ERA in 55 games (one start) and a save in 50 2/3 innings.
--Field Level Media
