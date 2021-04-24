Orlando Magic coach Steve Clifford has tested positive for COVID-19, according to multiple reports on Saturday.

According to the reports, the team is holding out hope that it might be a false positive.

Clifford reportedly has received his first vaccine shots and isn't experiencing symptoms.

The Magic host the Indiana Pacers on Sunday. Clifford could potentially coach the game if he tests negative twice in the meantime.

According to the reports, the Magic had to cancel their Saturday practice due to health and safety protocols following Clifford's positive test.

Orlando (18-41) has lost four straight games and 10 of its past 11.

--Field Level Media

