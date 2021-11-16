Sorry, an error occurred.
Dallas Mavericks All-Star guard Luka Doncic's injured ankle is "not too serious," but the two-time All-NBA selection will not play Wednesday in Phoenix, multiple outlets reported.
Tests revealed no structural damage to Doncic's ankle or knee, per the reports.
Doncic, 22, is accompanying the team on its four-game road trip and will be evaluated daily. He's expected to miss some time.
Doncic was injured in the final minute of the Mavericks' win over the Denver Nuggets on Monday night. He rolled his ankle and limped off the court.
The Mavs play the second of two in Phoenix on Friday before playing two games in Los Angeles against the Clippers on Sunday and next Tuesday.
Doncic is averaging 24.9 points, 8.3 rebounds and 7.9 assists in 13 games.
--Field Level Media
